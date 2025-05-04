+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Citi Field
How to watch today's New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying FC Cincinnati make the trip to Citi Field to face New York City FC in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Sunday.

The Knifey Lions are on a five-game winning run after defeating Sporting KC last weekend, while the Pigeons look to record back-to-back wins after a 1-0 win at Toronto last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

The MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati will be played at Citi Field in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

New York City FC team news

Australian international Aiden O'Neill was signed from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege just before the transfer window closed.

Malachi Jones, Mitja Ilenic and Jacob Arroyave are expected to remain unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

FC Cincinnati team news

As for the visitors, Yuya Kubo and Teenage Hadebe are likely to miss out with leg injuries.

Luca Orellano was handed a start ahead of Sergio Santos in the Sporting KC win and head coach Pat Noonan could name an unchanged XI at New York.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

