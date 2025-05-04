How to watch today's New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

High-flying FC Cincinnati make the trip to Citi Field to face New York City FC in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Sunday.

The Knifey Lions are on a five-game winning run after defeating Sporting KC last weekend, while the Pigeons look to record back-to-back wins after a 1-0 win at Toronto last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

New York City FC vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Citi Field

The MLS match between New York City FC and FC Cincinnati will be played at Citi Field in New York City, New York, United States.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Sunday, May 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

New York City FC team news

Australian international Aiden O'Neill was signed from Belgian Pro League side Standard Liege just before the transfer window closed.

Malachi Jones, Mitja Ilenic and Jacob Arroyave are expected to remain unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

FC Cincinnati team news

As for the visitors, Yuya Kubo and Teenage Hadebe are likely to miss out with leg injuries.

Luca Orellano was handed a start ahead of Sergio Santos in the Sporting KC win and head coach Pat Noonan could name an unchanged XI at New York.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links