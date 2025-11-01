How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester United will hope to break into the Premier League top four when they travel to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Ruben Amorim's men have won four of their last five games, last beating Brighton 4-2, while the Tricky Trees are currently struggling towards the foot of the table.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United will be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 8 am PT / 11 am ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Chris Wood, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa and Angus Gunn are all sidelined on account of injury issues.

It is to be seen if Forest boss Sean Dyche recalls James McAtee to his squad after leaving him out of the loss at Bournemouth.

Manchester United team news

Harry Maguire could be considered a doubt after the defender missed the Brighton game, while it would be too soon for Lisandro Martinez to return to action after recovering from a knee injury, despite the latter participating in training.

