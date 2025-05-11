How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest are chasing Champions League football as they welcome already-relegated Leicester City to The City Ground for a Premier League contest on Sunday.

The Tricky Trees will aim to return to winning ways after last being involved in a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, while the Foxes are coming off a 2-0 victory over bottom-placed Southampton.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leicester City will be played at The City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6:15 am PT / 9:15 am ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

A hamstring injury will force Callum Hudson-Odoi to watch the game from the sidelines, while defender Murillo may need a late fitness check after limping off at Selhurst Park on Monday.

In case Murillo is not passed fit for the game, Nikola Milenkovic will be joined by Morato at center-back.

Leicester City team news

As first-choice goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is set to miss the rest of the campaign due to a hernia, Jakub Stolarczyk will continue in between the sticks.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Abdul Fatawu, Stephy Mavididi and Ricardo Pereira also remain confined to the treatment room, while Facundo Buonanotte is a doubt after missing the Southampton due to a concussion.

