How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest will face Leeds United in a taut Premier League clash at City Ground on Sunday, with both teams fighting to avoid relegation.

Sean Dyche is still seeking his first league win as Forest manager, while Leeds are currently five points clear of the Tricky Trees.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will be played at City Ground in Nottinhamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Both Ola Aina and Oleksandr Zinchenko are not expected to be available, so Nicolo Savona and Neco Williams would slot in as the full-backs.

Dyche may exercise caution with regard to Chris Wood, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also unlikely to return this weekend.

Igor Jesus would be supported by Dan Ndoye, Morgan Gibbs-White and Nicolas Dominguez in the final third.

Leeds United team news

Jayden Bogle is back after recovering from an illness and is expected to complete the back four.

With Ethan Ampadu doing well in the middle, Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains a doubt where Daniel James, Lukas Nmecha and Noah Okafor are likely to form the line of attack.

