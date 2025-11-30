+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Premier League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoBrighton
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nottingham Forest and Brighton will both look to extend their respective unbeaten runs when they meet at City Ground for a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Looking to steer away from the relegation zone, the Tricky Trees have gone five straight games without a loss across competitions, including league wins against the likes of Leeds and Liverpool.

On the other hand, in their bid to close down on the top-four, Brighton recovered from a hiccup of losses to Manchester United and Arsenal and will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games. The Seagulls defeated Brentford 2-1 in their previous league fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6:05 am PT / 9:05 am ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton lineups

Nottingham ForestHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBHA
26
M. Sels
31
N. Milenkovic
4
Morato
3
N. Williams
37
N. Savona
10
C
M. Gibbs-White
6
I. Sangare
14
D. Ndoye
16
N. Dominguez
8
E. Anderson
19
I. Jesus
1
B. Verbruggen
6
J. van Hecke
27
M. Wieffer
5
C
L. Dunk
24
F. Kadioglu
10
G. Rutter
29
M. De Cuyper
26
Y. Ayari
11
Y. Minteh
25
D. Gomez
18
D. Welbeck

4-2-3-1

BHAAway team crest

NFO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Dyche

BHA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Hurzeler

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Nottingham Forest team news

Ola Aina and Douglas Luiz are reported to be battling hamstring issues, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chris Wood are set to be sidelined by a groin strain and a knee problem respectively.

Having missed the midweek match, Morgan Gibbs-White's availability is uncertain, and Murillo may need a once-over after he was taken off in Thursday's Europa League game against Malmo.

Brighton team news

Regarding the team selection for the trip to Forest, Adam Webster, Solly March, James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma will be unavailable.

Numbers have shown that Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez compliment each other, and the duo will remain key figures in attack.

Form

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BHA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NFO

Last 5 matches

BHA

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

11

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

