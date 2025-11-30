How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest and Brighton will both look to extend their respective unbeaten runs when they meet at City Ground for a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Looking to steer away from the relegation zone, the Tricky Trees have gone five straight games without a loss across competitions, including league wins against the likes of Leeds and Liverpool.

On the other hand, in their bid to close down on the top-four, Brighton recovered from a hiccup of losses to Manchester United and Arsenal and will look to extend their unbeaten run to four games. The Seagulls defeated Brentford 2-1 in their previous league fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live on Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League City Ground, Nottingham

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton will be played at City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6:05 am PT / 9:05 am ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

Ola Aina and Douglas Luiz are reported to be battling hamstring issues, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Chris Wood are set to be sidelined by a groin strain and a knee problem respectively.

Having missed the midweek match, Morgan Gibbs-White's availability is uncertain, and Murillo may need a once-over after he was taken off in Thursday's Europa League game against Malmo.

Brighton team news

Regarding the team selection for the trip to Forest, Adam Webster, Solly March, James Milner and Kaoru Mitoma will be unavailable.

Numbers have shown that Danny Welbeck and Diego Gomez compliment each other, and the duo will remain key figures in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links