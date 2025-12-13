This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Norwich City vs Southampton Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Norwich City and Southampton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Southampton will look to book their third straight Championship win when they take on Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Saints recently climbed to ninth on the table following victories over Birmingham and West Brom, while the Canaries continue their relegation battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich City vs Southampton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Norwich City and Southampton will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Norwich City vs Southampton kick-off time

The Championship match between Norwich City and Southampton will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, December 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Norwich vs Southampton Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Norwich City team news

Lucien Mahovo, Liam Gibbs, Gabriel Forsyth, Jose Cordoba, Mirko Topic, Papa Amadou Diallo and Ante Crnac are all sidelined through injuries.

Additionally, the trio of Kenny McLean, Josh Sargent and Mathias Kvistgaarden will need once-overs ahead of kick-off, but defender Harry Darling is back from a ban.

Southampton team news

Shea Charles, Samuel Edozie, Elias Jelert, Damion Downs, Mads Roerslev and Ross Stewart are all injury concerns.

Jack Stephens could be handed a start in defense after being on the bench for the midweek game, while Adam Armstrong spearheads the attack.

Form

