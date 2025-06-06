How to watch today's Norway vs Italy World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Norway and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Eager to put behind them the disappointment of previous qualifying rounds, Italy are set to take on Norway in Friday's World Cup qualification tie at Ullevaal Stadion.

The Azzurri missed the last two World Cup finals as they start their journey, hoping to make it to the 2026 World Cup, while their Norwegian hosts currently hold a six-point advantage in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norway vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Norway and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Norway vs Italy kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Norway and Italy will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, June 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Norway team news

Head coach Stale Solbakken has a full squad at his disposal, but also a trip to Estonia scheduled for Monday.

Norway captain, Martin Odegaard, currently the top scorer in UEFA qualifying, has assisted four of their nine goals. Erling Haaland has continued his impressive scoring record with a goal in both recent matches, bringing his international tally to 40 goals in 41 appearances for the Manchester City striker.

Alexander Sorloth from Atletico Madrid is expected to join them in the forward line, while Sander Berge and Patrick Berg will likely control the midfield.

Italy team news

Italy have had several withdrawals, including Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli due to an ankle injury, while Luciano Spalletti has a defensive challenge on his hands. Inter veteran Francesco Acerbi declined a recall, citing a lack of respect from coach Luciano Spalletti.

Adding to their defensive woes, Riccardo Calafiori is unavailable again, and Alessandro Buongiorno and Matteo Gabbia have also withdrawn due to their own concerns. Daniele Rugani has been called up as Gabbia's replacement.

Spalletti may opt to hand starts to Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links