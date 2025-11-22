How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Manchester City will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

A victory would see the Citizens move to within one point of leaders Arsenal at least until Sunday. While City defeated Liverpool 3-0 ahead of the international break, Newcastle suffered a 3-1 loss at Brentford in their previous fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Peacock, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and UNIVERSO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Dan Burn will be suspended after his red card against Brentford, while Yoane Wissa remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Nick Pope and Joelinton were both were forced off against Brentford and did not represent their countries during the international break.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon, Will Osula and Tino Livramento will also need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

Manchester City team news

Mateo Kovacic is out with a lengthy heel injury. Rodri is a doubt, and his fitness will be monitored in training ahead of kickoff.

Nico Gonzalez is expected to start at the base of the midfield due to his recent impressive form in Rodri's absence, while Erling Haaland eyes his 100th Premier League goal and 15th of the season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links