Premier League
team-logoNewcastle United
St James' Park
team-logoManchester City
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Manchester City Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will travel to St James’ Park to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

A victory would see the Citizens move to within one point of leaders Arsenal at least until Sunday. While City defeated Liverpool 3-0 ahead of the international break, Newcastle suffered a 3-1 loss at Brentford in their previous fixture.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Peacock, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and UNIVERSO.

Newcastle United vs Manchester City kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United vs Manchester City lineups

Newcastle UnitedHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestMCI
1
N. Pope
3
L. Hall
12
M. Thiaw
21
V. Livramento
5
F. Schaer
8
S. Tonali
39
C
B. Guimaraes
7
Joelinton
11
H. Barnes
27
N. Woltemade
23
J. Murphy
25
G. Donnarumma
27
M. Nunes
3
R. Dias
33
N. O'Reilly
24
J. Gvardiol
14
N. Gonzalez
20
C
B. Silva
47
P. Foden
10
R. Cherki
11
J. Doku
9
Erling Haaland

4-1-4-1

MCIAway team crest

NEW
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Dan Burn will be suspended after his red card against Brentford, while Yoane Wissa remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Nick Pope and Joelinton were both were forced off against Brentford and did not represent their countries during the international break.

Meanwhile, Anthony Gordon, Will Osula and Tino Livramento will also need once-overs ahead of kickoff.

Manchester City team news

Mateo Kovacic is out with a lengthy heel injury. Rodri is a doubt, and his fitness will be monitored in training ahead of kickoff.

Nico Gonzalez is expected to start at the base of the midfield due to his recent impressive form in Rodri's absence, while Erling Haaland eyes his 100th Premier League goal and 15th of the season.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

MCI

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

