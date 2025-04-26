How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are chasing Champions League football as they face relegation-threatened Ipswich in Saturday's Premier League tie at St. James' Park.

The fifth-placed Magpies are 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, while the visitors' survival hopes hang by a very thin line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Newcastle United vs Ipswich kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Swiss defender Fabian Schar is expected to shake off a hamstring problem from the 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, but Lewis Hall, Jamal Lewis, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will remain sidelined due to injuries.

In case Schar is not passed fit, Emil Krafth will be called up as a cover-up at the back, while Alexander Isak continues to lead the line of attack.

Ipswich team news

Defender Leif Davis will begin to serve his three-match ban after he was sent off against Arsenal last weekend, with Conor Townsend struggling with a thigh problem. So either Ben Godfrey or Cameron Burgess may need to slot in at left-back.

Jaden Philogene, Arijanet Muric, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics, Omari Hutchinson, Kalvin Phillips and Nathan Broadhead all make up for the rest of the absentees through injuries.

