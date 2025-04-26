+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logo
St James' Park
team-logo
Stream live with a free 7 day trialStream anywhere with NordVPN
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Ipswich Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueNewcastleIpswichNewcastle vs Ipswich

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are chasing Champions League football as they face relegation-threatened Ipswich in Saturday's Premier League tie at St. James' Park.

The fifth-placed Magpies are 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, while the visitors' survival hopes hang by a very thin line.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Ipswich online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
Sling TVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USA NetworkWatch here

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Newcastle United vs Ipswich kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Ipswich will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Newcastle vs Ipswich Probable lineups

NewcastleHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestIPS
22
N. Pope
33
D. Burn
5
F. Schaer
2
K. Trippier
21
V. Livramento
39
B. Guimaraes
7
Joelinton
8
S. Tonali
11
H. Barnes
23
J. Murphy
14
A. Isak
31
A. Palmer
15
C. Burgess
24
J. Greaves
40
A. Tuanzebe
26
D. O'Shea
9
J. Enciso
12
J. Cajuste
47
J. Clarke
5
S. Morsy
18
B. Johnson
19
L. Delap

4-2-3-1

IPSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. McKenna

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Newcastle United team news

Swiss defender Fabian Schar is expected to shake off a hamstring problem from the 4-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, but Lewis Hall, Jamal Lewis, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will remain sidelined due to injuries.

In case Schar is not passed fit, Emil Krafth will be called up as a cover-up at the back, while Alexander Isak continues to lead the line of attack.

Ipswich team news

Defender Leif Davis will begin to serve his three-match ban after he was sent off against Arsenal last weekend, with Conor Townsend struggling with a thigh problem. So either Ben Godfrey or Cameron Burgess may need to slot in at left-back.

Jaden Philogene, Arijanet Muric, Wes Burns, Chiedozie Ogbene, Sammie Szmodics, Omari Hutchinson, Kalvin Phillips and Nathan Broadhead all make up for the rest of the absentees through injuries.

Form

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

IPS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/13
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

NEW

Last 5 matches

IPS

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

14

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement