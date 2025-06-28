How to watch today's New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will be looking for back-to-back MLS victories when they travel to the Gillette Stadium to take on New England Revolution on Saturday.

The Pids are currently ninth in the Western Conference table, while the Revs are 11th in the Eastern Conference. The home team will be aiming to recover from consecutive defeats in this match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

New England Revolution vs Colorado Rapids kick-off time

The MLS match between the New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England will be without Leonardo Campana, Luca Langoni and Noel Buck due to injuries, but Carles Gil has stepped up to the occasion with six goals in 16 appearances to maintain his attacking role. Tomas Chancalay, with two goals this season, will also continue in attack.

Colorado Rapids team news

The visitors' attacking lineup boasts of Djordje Mihailovic, Rafael Navarro and Darren Yapi, who have collectively scored 17 goals across all competitions in the ongoing season.

On the injury front, Zack Steffen and Ali Fadal will be sidelined due to ongoing concerns.

