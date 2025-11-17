How to watch today's Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Netherlands will only need to avoid defeat in their World Cup qualification match against Lithuania at Johan Cruijff ArenA on Monday, in order to qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup.

The Flying Dutchmen are currently leading Group G, three points clear of Poland, while bottom-placed Lithuania have been eliminated.

How to watch Netherlands vs Lithuania online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Netherlands and Lithuania will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Netherlands vs Lithuania kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. G Johan Cruijff ArenA

The World Cup qualification match between Netherlands and Lithuania will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

Jan Paul van Hecke will be suspended due to the accumulation of bookings, with Matthijs de Ligt likely to join Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Manager Ronald Koeman could hand a starting role to Tijjani Reijnders ahead of Justin Kluivert in the final third, with Xavi Simons potentially starting in place of Donyell Malen.

Lithuania team news

Besides picking up his second yellow in the Poland loss last month, Edvinas Girdvainis is anyway excluded from the November squad.

The nation's most-capped men's player of all time, captain Fedor Cernych, is expected to be deployed up front once again, allowing Gvidas Gineitis to be accommodated in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

NED Last match LTU 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Lithuania 2 - 3 Netherlands 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

