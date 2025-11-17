+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoNetherlands
Johan Cruijff ArenA
team-logoLithuania
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualification match between Netherlands and Lithuania, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will only need to avoid defeat in their World Cup qualification match against Lithuania at Johan Cruijff ArenA on Monday, in order to qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup.

The Flying Dutchmen are currently leading Group G, three points clear of Poland, while bottom-placed Lithuania have been eliminated.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands vs Lithuania online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Netherlands and Lithuania will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Netherlands vs Lithuania kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. G
Johan Cruijff ArenA

The World Cup qualification match between Netherlands and Lithuania will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Netherlands vs Lithuania lineups

NetherlandsHome team crest

4-1-2-3

Formation

5-4-1

Home team crestLTU
1
B. Verbruggen
6
M. de Ligt
3
J. Timber
5
N. Ake
4
V. van Dijk
7
X. Simons
14
T. Reijnders
21
F. de Jong
18
D. Malen
10
M. Depay
11
C. Gakpo
1
E. Gertmonas
13
J. Lasickas
2
A. Tutyskinas
17
P. Sirvys
3
E. Utkus
18
V. Armalas
11
G. Sirgedas
6
M. Vorobjovas
8
T. Kalinauskas
15
G. Gineitis
10
F. Cernych

5-4-1

LTUAway team crest

NED
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Koeman

LTU
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Jankauskas

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Netherlands team news

Jan Paul van Hecke will be suspended due to the accumulation of bookings, with Matthijs de Ligt likely to join Virgil van Dijk at the back.

Manager Ronald Koeman could hand a starting role to Tijjani Reijnders ahead of Justin Kluivert in the final third, with Xavi Simons potentially starting in place of Donyell Malen.

Lithuania team news

Besides picking up his second yellow in the Poland loss last month, Edvinas Girdvainis is anyway excluded from the November squad.

The nation's most-capped men's player of all time, captain Fedor Cernych, is expected to be deployed up front once again, allowing Gvidas Gineitis to be accommodated in midfield.

Form

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

LTU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NED

Last match

LTU

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

