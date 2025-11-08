How to watch today's Neom vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr will take on Neom at King Khalid Sports City Stadium on Saturday.

Al-Alami picked up a 2-1 win over Al Fayha in their previous league game, while Neom managed to defeat Al Kholood 3-2 last time out.

How to watch Neom vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Neom and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through FS1, Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Neom vs Al Nassr kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Neom and Al Nassr will be played at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5:50 am PT / 8:50 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Neom team news

The newly promoted side are set to miss goalkeeper Marcin Bulka due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Former France international Alexandre Lacazette has scored four times and provided three assists in the league this term, making him the focal point in attack.

Al Nassr team news

As for the visitors, Saad Al-Nasser and Saad Haqawi are unlikely to feature on account of muscle injuries.

Should he take to the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his eight-goal tally in the Saudi Pro League this season.

