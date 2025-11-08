+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Saudi Pro League
team-logoNeom SC
team-logoAl Nassr FC
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Neom vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Neom and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Pro League leaders Al Nassr will take on Neom at King Khalid Sports City Stadium on Saturday. 

Al-Alami picked up a 2-1 win over Al Fayha in their previous league game, while Neom managed to defeat Al Kholood 3-2 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Neom vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

FS1Watch here
FuboWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here
Amazon Prime VideoWatch here

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Neom and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through FS1, Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Neom vs Al Nassr kick-off time

crest
Saudi Pro League - Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Pro League match between Neom and Al Nassr will be played at King Khalid Sports City Stadium in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 5:50 am PT / 8:50 am ET on Saturday, November 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Neom SC vs Al Nassr FC lineups

Neom SCHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestALN
81
L. Maximiano
4
K. Aldawsari
2
M. Al Burayk
25
F. Abdi
44
N. Zeze
72
A. Kone
6
A. Al-Hassan
22
S. Bouabre
8
A. Doucoure
19
L. Rodriguez
91
A. Lacazette
1
N. Alaqidi
26
I. Martinez
2
S. Al Ghanam
3
M. Simakan
12
N. Al-Boushail
20
A. Gabriel
10
S. Mane
11
M. Brozovic
21
K. Coman
79
J. Felix
7
C. Ronaldo

4-4-2

ALNAway team crest

NEO
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Galtier

ALN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Neom team news

The newly promoted side are set to miss goalkeeper Marcin Bulka due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Former France international Alexandre Lacazette has scored four times and provided three assists in the league this term, making him the focal point in attack.

Al Nassr team news

As for the visitors, Saad Al-Nasser and Saad Haqawi are unlikely to feature on account of muscle injuries.

Should he take to the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo will look to add to his eight-goal tally in the Saudi Pro League this season.

Form

NEO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

ALN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement