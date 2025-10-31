How to watch today's Necaxa vs Santos Laguna Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Necaxa cannot qualify for the quarter-finals in 2025-26 Torneo Arpetura in Liga MX, but are hopeful of making the play-in round as they face Santos Laguna at Estadio Victoria on Friday.

One the other hand, under pressure from the chasing pack in the second half of the standings table, Guerreros will look to hold on to their top-10 spot.

Necaxa vs Santos Laguna kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Victoria

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Santos Laguna will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, October 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Necaxa team news

Coming off a 4-3 win at San Luis, Los Rayos boss Fernando Gago is expected to have a full strength squad at his disposal once again.

After being helped by an own goal, Tomas Badaloni, Kevin Rosero and Cambindo Abonia completed in the rare win for the side in recent times.

Santos Laguna team news

The visitors head coach, Francisco, continues to deal with a couple of injury absentees in Anthony Lozano and Bruno Barticciotto, but Cristian Dajome seems eligible to return after serving a yellow cards ban.

Jesus Ocejo, Kevin Palacios and Fran Villalba were on target in the 3-1 victory over Queretaro last weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

