How to watch today's Necaxa vs Queretaro Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Queretaro, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Necaxa and Queretaro will aim to register their first win in Liga MX 2025-26 Apertura when they meet at Estadio Victoria on Friday.

Both teams began their new season with defeats. Los Rayos were subjected to a 3-1 loss at Toluca, while the visiting side are coming off a 1-0 loss against Tijuana last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch

How to watch Necaxa vs Queretaro online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Necaxa and Queretaro will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Necaxa vs Queretaro kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Victoria

The Liga MX match between Necaxa and Queretaro will be played at Estadio Victoria in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, July 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Necaxa team news

Diber Cambindo, Pavel Perez and Ricardo Monreal are expected to line up in attack once again.

The likes of Cristian Calderon, Jose Rodriguez and Agustin Palavecino, who are also crucial in build-up play, will keep their places in the XI.

Defender Agustin Oliveros remains a doubt due to a leg issue.

Queretaro team news

Queretaro manager Benjamin Mora has no significant injury or suspension worries to deal with, and the duo of Rodrigo Bogarin and Ronaldo Cisneros remain key figures in the final third.

Jaime Gomez and Jesus Pinuelas should continue at the heart of defense, while Omar Mendoza doubles as a right full-back who often supports in attack.

Lucas Rodriguez and Kevin Escamilla feature in the middle.

