How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Houston Dash make the trip to Cary to face the North Carolina Courage in a NWSL fixture at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

The visitors would remain 12th on the standings table irrespective of the result at the weekend, but close the gap to a point from the Courage. Meanwhile, a win for the hosts could possibly catapult Sean Nahas' side up by multiple places.

The meeting will be both side's final match ahead of the upcoming midseason international break.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash will be available to watch and stream online live through NWSL+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

North Carolina Courage vs Houston Dash kick-off time

The NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Houston Dash will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carilina, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

North Carolina Courage team news

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz is one of the rocks at the team, while the midfield is marshaled by Denise O'Sullivan.

In attack, Manaka Matsukubo has seven goal involvements this season. Amid three assists, the Japanese international pulled off an inch-perfect pass in order to set up Cortnee Vine's opening goal against Angel City last time out, while Brianna Pinto bagged the late winner.

Houston Dash team news

Barbara Olivieri is expected to start in midfield, with Yazmeen Ryan in attack. Defensively, goalkeeper Abby Smith has been in fine form despite what the final scorelines might suggest.

Among the confirmed international call-ups, defender Avery Patterson and Ryan will join the USWNT camp, while Olivieri will join the Venezuelan national team following the game against the Courage.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

