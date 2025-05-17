How to watch today's North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

North Carolina Courage will welcome Chicago Stars for an NWSL tie at WakeMed Soccer Park on Saturday.

The Courage are unbeaten in their last three games, after a 1-1 draw with Orlando Pride, and five points clear of the bottom-placed visitors who are coming off a 2-3 loss to Washington Spirit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Stars will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and NWSL+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Stars kick-off time

The NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Stars will be played at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

Maycee Bell and Kaleigh Kurtz were solid at the back against the Pride, with Talia Staude completing the back three.

Felicitas Rauch will continue as the left full-back, with the likes of Denise O’Sullivan and Ashley Sanchez leading up to the attack.

Chicago Stars team news

Interim Masaki Hemmi has utilised an unchanged lineup in her two games in charge since the dismissal of head coach Lorne Donaldson.

So a similar XI from the Spirit loss will be expected, although 17-year-old Micayla Johnson will be pushing for more minutes following a cameos off the bench.

