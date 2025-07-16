How to watch today's Nashville vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Nashville and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team.

Nashville are set to face Columbus Crew at Geodis Park in MLS Eastern Conference on Wednesday.

The Coyotes' 12-match unbeaten streak was halted by Inter Miami, inspired by a Lionel Messi brace. On the other hand, the Crew are currently on a five-match unbeaten run after a 4-2 win against FC Cincinnati.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nashville vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Nashville and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Nashville vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Geodis Park

MLS match between Nashville and Columbus Crew will be played at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nashville team news

Sam Surridge, the current joint leading goalscorer with Messi, will be looking to add to his 16 goals.

In terms of player availability, Jacob Shaffelburg, who was substituted in the match against Inter Miami, will be assessed before the game. There is a possibility that Alex Muyl could step in to replace the Canadian winger, while Maximus Ekk, Taylor Washington and Tyler Boyd are all ruled out.

Columbus Crew team news

Diego Rossi will be looking to add to his 11-goal tally in MLS this season after his impressive show against Cincinnati.

On the injury front, Malte Amundsen, Rudy Camacho and Nicholas Hagen are likely to miss the upcoming game. Jacen Russell-Rowe is a touch-and-go after sustaining a knock.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

