How to watch today's Napoli vs Torino Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Torino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Neck and neck with leaders Inter at the end of Serie A matchday 33, Napoli play hosts to Torino at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

Gli Azzurri are eyeing their third win on the spin after defeating Monza 1-0 last time out, while mid-table Toro are coming into the tie on the back of a 2-0 win against Udinese.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Torino will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Napoli vs Torino kick-off time

The Serie A match between Napoli and Torino will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, April 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Torino Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Napoli team news

Goalkeeper Nikita Contini, defensive duo Juan Jesus and Alessandro Buongiorno, and forward David Neres are unlikely to be available for selection here.

At the back, Rafa Marin could continue alongside Amir Rrahmani, while either Leonardo Spinazzola or Giacomo Raspadori would support Romelu Lukaku up front.

Torino team news

As for the visitors, they have a lengthy list of absentees and doubts, including the likes of Duvan Zapata, Ivan Ilic, Borna Sosa, Nikola Vlasic and Valentino Lazaro.

Che Adams will continue to slot in for captain Zapata at the tip of attack, supported by former Napoli player Eljif Elmas, while defender Saul Coco is back from a ban. However, Gvidas Gineitis must now serve a one-game ban.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

TOR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

TOR

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

9

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

