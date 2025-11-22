How to watch today's Napoli vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Napoli will be desperate to return to winning ways in Serie A when they play hosts to Atalanta at Stadio Maradona on Saturday.

The defending champions suffered a 2-0 loss at Bologna before the international break, while Atalanta were beaten by Sassuolo 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Atalanta kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Napoli's injury woes have been compounded after Frank Anguissa sustained a thigh injury while on international duty.

Besides Billy Gilmour and Leonardo Spinazzola, goalkeeper Alex Meret and Belgian duo Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne also make the injury list.

Atalanta team news

La Dea boss Raffaele Palladino will only be without long-term absentee Mitchel Bakker.

Either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca will lead the line, with Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman expected to feature in support.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links