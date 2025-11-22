+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoAtalanta
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Napoli vs Atalanta Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will be desperate to return to winning ways in Serie A when they play hosts to Atalanta at Stadio Maradona on Saturday.

The defending champions suffered a 2-0 loss at Bologna before the international break, while Atalanta were beaten by Sassuolo 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Atalanta kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Atalanta will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Saturday, November 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Atalanta lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestATA
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
13
A. Rrahmani
70
N. Lang
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
22
C
G. Di Lorenzo
3
M. Gutierrez
7
David Neres
19
R. Hoejlund
29
M. Carnesecchi
19
B. Djimsiti
69
H. Ahanor
4
I. Hien
8
M. Pasalic
13
Ederson
16
R. Bellanova
15
C
M. de Roon
77
D. Zappacosta
11
A. Lookman
17
C. De Ketelaere

3-4-1-2

ATAAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

ATA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Palladino

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Napoli team news

Napoli's injury woes have been compounded after Frank Anguissa sustained a thigh injury while on international duty.

Besides Billy Gilmour and Leonardo Spinazzola, goalkeeper Alex Meret and Belgian duo Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne also make the injury list.

Atalanta team news

La Dea boss Raffaele Palladino will only be without long-term absentee Mitchel Bakker.

Either Nikola Krstovic or Gianluca Scamacca will lead the line, with Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman expected to feature in support.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

ATA

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

