How to watch today's Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already-crowned 2024-25 Ligue 1 champions PSG will take on Nantes at Stade de la Beaujoire on Tuesday.

Luis Enrique's men will be playing this league fixture that was postponed from matchday 29 ahead of facing Nice on matchday 31 on Friday. Nantes are just three points above the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nantes vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Nantes and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nantes vs PSG kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade de la Beaujoire

The Ligue 1 match between Nantes and PSG will be played at Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, April 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 13 F. Coquelin

— S. Doucoure

11 M. Coco Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nantes team news

Defender Marcus Coco will be suspended following his sending off last Friday, while Fabien Centonze, goalkeeper Alban Lafont, Francis Coquelin, Adel Mahamoud and Sekou Doucoure make up for the rest of the absentees.

Third-choice goalkeeper Patrick Carlgren may be called into action as second-choice Anthony Lopes suffered a knock along with midfielder Sorba Thomas last time out.

PSG team news

Enrique will continue making rotations in order to keep his key players fresh for next week's Champions League semi-final game against Arsenal. Ousmane Dembele was completely left out of the weekend win against Le Havre, with the likes of Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz and Joao Neves to start on the bench once again.

Players such as Senny Mayulu and Ibrahim Mbaye have benefitted from changes, and more of the fringe members of the squad will look for game time here, but Willian Pacho is a doubt due to illness.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links