How to watch today's Montreal vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Montreal and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal is set to host New York City FC in Saturday's MLS encounter at Saputo Stadium.

L'Impact remain bottom in the East, having last suffered a 3-1 defeat against FC Cincinnati, while NYCFC are in eighth place following a strong 4-0 victory against Atlanta United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Montreal vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Montreal and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Montreal vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Saputo Stadium

The MLS match between Montreal and New York City FC will be played at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, June 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Montreal team news

The quartet of Hennadiy Synchuk, Bryce Duke, Giacomo Vrioni and Fabian Herbers are dealing with their respective injury concerns, while Nathan Saliba recently completed his move to Anderlecht.

Canada's Joel Waterman and Olger Escobar of Guatemala are on international duty as the two nations prepare for a CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals face-off.

Prince Osei Owusu, who reduced the margin of defeat against Cincinnati, will lead the line.

New York City FC team news

Jacob Arroyave and Malachi Jones are expected to remain sidelined by injuries.

Elsewhere, first-choice goalkeeper Matt Freese of the USMNT and his Costa Rican club teammate Alonso Martinez will go head-to-head in the Gold Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

While the stand-in custodian Tomas Romero recorded his first clean sheet in goal this season, the likes of Maximiliano Moralez and Hannes Wolf will lead up to Monsef Bakrar up front.

