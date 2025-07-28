How to watch today's Montreal vs Leon Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Montreal and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Montreal is set to host Leon at Saputo Stadium in their opening match of the 2025 Leagues Cup on Tuesday.

L'Impact will aim to better their previous best of finishing fourth in 2023 after reaching the knockout stage of the tournament last year, while the 2021 champions suffered a group stage exit in 2024.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Montreal vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Montreal and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Montreal vs Leon kick-off time

The Leagues Cup match between Montreal and Leon will be played at Saputo Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Tuesday, July 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Montreal team news

Fabian Herbers and captain Samuel Piette are expected to remain sidelined by injury, while Efrain Andres Morales is not registered on account of recently being traded from Atlanta United.

Prince Osei Owusu will look to score in his seventh straight game in all competitions, with Dante Sealy and Olger Escobar also serving as options in attack.

Leon team news

Los Panzas Verdes manager Eduardo Berizzo is likely to hand a start to Emilio Rodriguez ahead of Angel Estrada in the middle.

In attack, too, Rogelio Funes Mori could be given a run in place of Ettson Ayon, alongside James Rodriguez.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links