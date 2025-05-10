How to watch today's Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already crowned Ligue 1 champions, PSG will aim to open up a 22-point lead at the summit when they take on Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson on Saturday.

The hosts are rock bottom and set for a demotion to the second division of French football, while the Parisians have recently confirmed their berth in the Champions League final this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be played at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Despite a number of injured players in the squad, Wahbi Khazri and Teji Savanier are likely to be left out of the starting lineup in the weekend tie due to internal tensions.

Issiaga Sylla, Christopher Jullien, Nikola Maksimovic, Modibo Sagnan and Nicolas Pays are all among the injury absentees for the hosts, while Othmane Maamma is on international duty with Morocco at the Under-20 AFCON.

Andy Delort would be available for selection after recovering from an illness.

PSG boss Luis Enrique is expected to rest the side that faced Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

Ousmane Dembele may watch the game from the sidelines after being, while Lee Kang-in is expected to shake off his niggle from last weekend's league game against Strasbourg. In fact, the line-up could be similar to the same league.

