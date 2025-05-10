+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Stade de la Mosson
Stream live on beIN Sports 3
How to watch today's Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already crowned Ligue 1 champions, PSG will aim to open up a 22-point lead at the summit when they take on Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson on Saturday.

The hosts are rock bottom and set for a demotion to the second division of French football, while the Parisians have recently confirmed their berth in the Champions League final this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Montpellier vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

beIN SPORTS Connect

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Montpellier vs PSG kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade de la Mosson

The Ligue 1 match between Montpellier and PSG will be played at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Montpellier vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

5-4-1

Formation

4-3-3

40
B. Lecomte
21
L. Mincarelli Davin
17
T. Sainte-Luce
47
Y. Mouanga
29
E. Tchato
27
B. Omeragic
12
J. Ferri
19
R. Nzingoula
22
K. Fayad
70
T. Coulibaly
41
J. Ndiaye
39
M. Safonov
35
L. Beraldo
34
N. Kamara
21
L. Hernandez
42
Y. Zague
19
K. Lee
24
S. Mayulu
33
W. Zaire-Emery
9
G. Ramos
14
D. Doue
49
I. Mbaye

4-3-3

PSGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Camara

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Montpellier team news

Despite a number of injured players in the squad, Wahbi Khazri and Teji Savanier are likely to be left out of the starting lineup in the weekend tie due to internal tensions.

Issiaga Sylla, Christopher Jullien, Nikola Maksimovic, Modibo Sagnan and Nicolas Pays are all among the injury absentees for the hosts, while Othmane Maamma is on international duty with Morocco at the Under-20 AFCON.

Andy Delort would be available for selection after recovering from an illness.

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique is expected to rest the side that faced Arsenal in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals in midweek.

Ousmane Dembele may watch the game from the sidelines after being, while Lee Kang-in is expected to shake off his niggle from last weekend's league game against Strasbourg. In fact, the line-up could be similar to the same league.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/10
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last 5 matches

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

5

Goals scored

23
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

