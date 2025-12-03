How to watch today's Monterrey vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monterrey will face Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura play-off semi-finals at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.
Winning the first leg of the quarter-finals with a 2-0 margin, Rayados managed to scrape past Club America with a 3-2 scoreline over two legs. Meanwhile, though the second leg encounter ended in a goalless affair, Toluca won 2-1 on aggregate against Juarez in order to set up this clash.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams
|TUDN
|Watch here
|ViX
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semi-final first leg match between Monterrey and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time
The Liga MX Apertura 2025 semi-final first leg match between Monterrey and Toluca will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.
It will kick off at 7:10 pm PT / 10:10 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.
Team news & squads
Monterrey team news
Midfielder Jorge ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez will be suspended due to his red card (two yellow cards) in the recent game.
On the injury front, Lucas Ocampos, Michell Rodriguez and Victor Guzman are likely to remain unavailable for selection once again.
Toluca team news
Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia are expected to remain ruled out with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.
In the two legs against Juarez, Robert Morales and Jesus Angulo took turns partnering Paulinho up front.