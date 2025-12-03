How to watch today's Monterrey vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Monterrey will face Toluca in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura play-off semi-finals at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.

Winning the first leg of the quarter-finals with a 2-0 margin, Rayados managed to scrape past Club America with a 3-2 scoreline over two legs. Meanwhile, though the second leg encounter ended in a goalless affair, Toluca won 2-1 on aggregate against Juarez in order to set up this clash.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Apertura 2025 semi-final first leg match between Monterrey and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Monterrey vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 semi-final first leg match between Monterrey and Toluca will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:10 pm PT / 10:10 pm ET on Wednesday, December 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey vs Toluca Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Torrent Probable lineup Substitutes Manager A. Mohamed

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Midfielder Jorge ‘Corcho’ Rodriguez will be suspended due to his red card (two yellow cards) in the recent game.

On the injury front, Lucas Ocampos, Michell Rodriguez and Victor Guzman are likely to remain unavailable for selection once again.

Toluca team news

Alexis Vega and Luan Garcia are expected to remain ruled out with hamstring and groin injuries, respectively.

In the two legs against Juarez, Robert Morales and Jesus Angulo took turns partnering Paulinho up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

