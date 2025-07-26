How to watch today's Monterrey vs Atlas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Atlas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Monterrey will seek to book their second Liga MX win on the spin when they welcome Atlas to Estadio BBVA on Saturday.

Rayados picked up a 1-0 victory at Atletico San Luis last time out, while Atlas were held to a 3-3 draw by Cruz Azul in their last league game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Monterrey vs Atlas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Atlas will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream and ViX.

Monterrey vs Atlas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Atlas will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

While Carlos Salcedo and Esteban Andrada are dealing with a cruciate ligament injury and an elbow injury, respectively, Lucas Ocampos and Nelson Doessa are doubtful for the tie.

Sergio Canales assisted the winner scored by German Berterame against San Luis, with Jesus Corona leading the line. Captain Sergio Ramos will marshal the backline.

Atlas team news

Los Zorros manager Gonzalo Pineda has a lengthy list of absentees. Camilo Vargas is sidelined with a thigh injury, while Edgar Zaldivar and Mauro Manotas are nursing their own cruciate ligament injuries.

Moreover, Carlos Robles and Uros Djurdjevic also remain doubts due to injury concerns.

Eduardo Aguirre, Diego Gonzalez and Uros Durdevic are likely to form the three-man frontline.

