How to watch today's Monterrey vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Club America will travel to Estadio BBVA to take on Monterrey in the first leg of Liga MX Torneo Apertura quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Both sides entered the play-offs on cold form, with America and Rayados finishing fourth and fifth respectively in the regular season.

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live throughDirecTV Stream andTUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Monterrey vs Club America kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Playoff Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Club America will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:10 pm PT / 10:10 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Monterrey team news

Twenty three of the 33 goals have been bagged by German Berterame, Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos combined.

The midfield duo of Michell Rodriguez and Iker Fimbres are the two injury concerns in the side.

Club America team news

Brian Rodriguez will remain as America's main thread in attack, while Allan Saint-Maximin hopes to continue after his impressive outings since signing for the club in August.

On the injury front, Dagoberto Espinoza, Henry Martin, Isaias Violante and Raul Zuniga are unlikely to feature.

