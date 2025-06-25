How to watch today's Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo will face off in Wednesday's MLS encounter at Allianz Field. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from defeats in their last outings.

Five points behind Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps, the hosts lost against San Diego FC by a 2-4 margin over the weekend. Meanwhile, Oranje Crush find themselves two points outside of the top nine in the West following their 1-3 loss to CF Montreal.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Minnesota United vs Houston Dynamo kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

MLS match between Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Dayne St. Clair, Carlos Harvey, Joseph Rosales and Tani Oluwaseyi are all away on international duty with their respective national teams.

Kelvin Yeboah will continue to deputise for Oluwaseyi in attack, and with Hassani Dotson sidelined due to injury, Robin Lod join Wil Trapp in the midfield.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Joaquin Pereyra will support the forward from the wings.

Houston Dynamo team news

The visitors will miss midfielder Jack McGlynn due to international duty, while Nelson Quinones, Andrew Tarbell and Erik Sviatchenko are ruled out through injuries.

Ezequiel Ponce is expected to continue leading the attack, joined in support by Nicolas Lodeiro. In McGlynn's absence, Junior Urso is anticipated to continue alongside Artur in the midfield.

