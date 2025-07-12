How to watch today's Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hoping to climb atop the MLS Western Conference standings table, Minnesota United will welcome San Jose Earthquakes to Allianz Field on Saturday.

While the Loons defeated FC Dallas 2-0 in their previous league outing, the Earthquakes will be aiming to return to winning ways after recording back-to-back league draws against New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Minnesota United vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Allianz Field

MLS match between Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Minnesota United team news

Goalkeeper Wessel Speel remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, but Dayne St. Clair is the first-choice in between the sticks anyway.

Having scored a brace in the US Open Cup win in the midweek, Kelvin Yeboah can be tipped for a start alongside Tani Oluwaseyi up front.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

DeJuan Jones will be unavailable as he was sent off in San Jose's last MLS game, a 1-1 draw with the NY Red Bulls. Additionally, the Quakes will still be without Noel Buck and Niko Tsakiris due to muscle injuries.

Cristian Espinoza, Preston Judd and Chicho Arango are likely to form the front-three.

