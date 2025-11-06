+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Europa League
team-logoFC Midtjylland
MCH Arena
team-logoCeltic
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+STREAM ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Midtjylland and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news

On Thursday, Celtic will take on Midtjylland at MCH Arena in a matchday four clash in the Europa League league phase.

The Bhoys recorded a win, one draw, and one loss from their three fixtures so far, while the hosts look to maintain their perfect record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Midtjylland vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Midtjylland and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Midtjylland vs Celtic kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Europa League
MCH Arena

The Europa League match between Midtjylland and Celtic will be played at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Midtjylland vs Celtic lineups

FC MidtjyllandHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestCEL
16
E. Olafsson
6
M. Erlic
22
C
M. Bech
3
H. Lee
43
K. Mbabu
41
M. Gogorza
10
G. Cho
8
P. Billing
11
D. Osorio
19
P. Bravo
7
Franculino
1
K. Schmeichel
63
K. Tierney
5
L. Scales
56
A. Ralston
6
A. Trusty
42
C
C. McGregor
27
A. Engels
8
B. Nygren
23
S. Tounekti
49
J. Forrest
24
J. Kenny

4-2-3-1

CELAway team crest

MID
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Tullberg

CEL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. O'Neill

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Midtjylland team news

As for the hosts, Ovie Ejeheri, Edward Chilufya, and Adam Gabriel are unavailable for selection.

Franculino Dju will be stationed at the forefront once again.

Celtic team news

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kelechi Iheanacho remain sidelined through injury issues.

Johnny Kenny is set to lead the line of attack, supported by Daizen Maeda, Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti.

Form

MID
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/2
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MID

Last 2 matches

CEL

1

Win

1

Draw

0

Wins

2

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
0/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement