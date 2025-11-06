How to watch today's Midtjylland vs Celtic Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Thursday, Celtic will take on Midtjylland at MCH Arena in a matchday four clash in the Europa League league phase.

The Bhoys recorded a win, one draw, and one loss from their three fixtures so far, while the hosts look to maintain their perfect record.

Midtjylland vs Celtic kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League MCH Arena

The Europa League match between Midtjylland and Celtic will be played at MCH Arena in Herning, Denmark.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Midtjylland team news

As for the hosts, Ovie Ejeheri, Edward Chilufya, and Adam Gabriel are unavailable for selection.

Franculino Dju will be stationed at the forefront once again.

Celtic team news

Cameron Carter-Vickers, Jota and Kelechi Iheanacho remain sidelined through injury issues.

Johnny Kenny is set to lead the line of attack, supported by Daizen Maeda, Benjamin Nygren and Sebastian Tounekti.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MID Last 2 matches CEL 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins FC Midtjylland 2 - 1 Celtic

Celtic 1 - 1 FC Midtjylland 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

