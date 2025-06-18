+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
USL Championship
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Miami FC vs Charleston Battery USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Miami FC and Charleston Battery, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Amid a busy week for both sides, Miami FC will welcome Charleston Battery to the Pitbull Stadium for a USL Championship game on Wednesday.

The Miami side suffered a 2-1 loss against Tampa Bay over the weekend, while the Battery are coming off a win over Hartford Athletic with the same margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Miami FC vs Charleston Battery online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Miami FC and Charleston Battery will be available to watch and stream online live through .

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Miami FC vs Charleston Battery kick-off time

USL Championship - USL Championship

The USL Championship match between Miami FC and Charleston Battery will be played at the Pitbull Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Wednesday, June 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Miami FC team news

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid has an impressive record this term, but he ended up conceding twice in the Florida Derby last weekend.

Francisco Bonfiglio bagged a goal in the Tampa Bay loss, while Sebastian Blanco scored the winner in the previous tie, where Hamid had kept a clean sheet.

Charleston Battery team news

Cal Jennings and MD Myres boast of 11 and seven goals, respectively, this season.

Meanwhile, Douglas Martinez is getting close to sealing 150 USL Championship regular-season appearances.

Rubio Rubin is away on international duty with Guatemala at the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Form

MIA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

CHS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIA

Last 5 matches

CHS

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

