How to watch today's Mexico Women vs Colombia Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the women's international friendly match between Mexico and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico Women will take on Colombia Women in a friendly at Estadio Agustín "Coruco" Diaz on Wednesday.

The two sides faced off in another friendly last Friday, where the result was a goalless draw at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico Women vs Colombia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the women's international friendly match between Mexico and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Mexico Women vs Colombia Women kick-off time

The women's international friendly match between Mexico and Colombia will be played at Estadio Agustín "Coruco" Diaz in Zacatepec de Hidalgo, Mexico.

It will kick off at 4:45 pm PT / 7:45 pm ET on Wednesday, July 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico Women team news

After the injured Annia Mejia was replaced by Ana Mendoza in June, an injury to Greta Espinoza saw the entry of uncapped Ivonne Gutierrez in the squad.

Among the players who have found the net between May and June, Jasmine Casarez and Diana Ordonez will both be pushing for starts after coming off the bench in the previous game.

Colombia Women team news

As this will be the final preparatory game ahead of Colombia's 2025 Copa America Femenina campaign, coach Angelo Marsiglia is expected to field a strong side that would more or less resemble the lineup that is set to face Venezuela in mid-July.

As such, the likes of Carolina Arias, Daniela Arias, Catalina Usme, Linda Caicedo, Mayra Ramirez and Wendy Bonilla will all be eyeing to feature from the onset here.

