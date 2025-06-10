How to watch today's Mexico vs Turkiye friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Turkiye, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico and Turkiye are scheduled to play their first-ever international match when they meet in a friendly at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina on Tuesday.

El Tri come into this game following a 4-2 friendly defeat against Switzerland over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Crescent-Stars secured a 2-1 victory against the USMNT after coming from behind in their recent match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Turkiye online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Mexico and Turkiye will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

Mexico vs Turkiye kick-off time

The international friendly match between Mexico and Turkiye will be played at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North California, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Two players, Mateo Chavez and Ramon Juarez, made their debut appearances under head coach Javier Aguirre. So Jeremy Marquez, Gilberto Rafael Mora Zambrano, and Juanjo Purata are now the only players in the current squad who have not yet earned a senior cap.

In other news, Santiago Gimenez scored his fifth goal for El Tri on Saturday. Angel Sepulveda also contributed a goal, his third on the international stage.

Turkiye team news

Berke Ozer and Mustafa Eskihellac earned their first senior caps in the USMNT win, while midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu is now just three appearances away from reaching 100 caps. Okay Yokuslu needs three more appearances to reach 50.

The dynamic duo of Arda Guler and Kerem Arturkoglu should keep their place going forward.

