How to watch today's Mexico vs Switzerland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico will be looking to secure their third consecutive victory in a high-profile international friendly match against Switzerland at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.
Having won a significant trophy in March, El Tri are aiming to build momentum as their calendar year progresses. Meanwhile, Switzerland has been engaged in a couple of preparatory matches as they gear up for the World Cup qualifiers later this year.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Mexico vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Univision
|Watch here
|TUDN
|Watch here
|FOX Deportes
|Watch here
|ViX
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Mexico and Switzerland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Mexico vs Switzerland kick-off time
The international friendly match between Mexico and Switzerland will be played at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.
It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, in the US.
Team news & squads
Mexico team news
Mexico are likely to maintain the majority of their starting lineup that led to their Nations League victory in March. As such, Edson Alvarez's below-par season with West Ham United in the Premier League is likely to be overlooked.
Elsewhere, Fulham's Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan are expected to keep their places in the XI.
Switzerland team news
Zeki Amoundi, who was key to their Nations League performance last year with three goals, is ruled out due to an injury he picked up in May while playing for Benfica.
Adding to their challenges, Aurele Amenda, the centre-back from Eintracht Frankfurt, is also sidelined with a knee injury sustained last month in the Bundesliga.
On a positive note, it looks like Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund is set to take over from Yvon Mvogo in goal this weekend, having been rested during their recent win against Luxembourg.