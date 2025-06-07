How to watch today's Mexico vs Switzerland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico will be looking to secure their third consecutive victory in a high-profile international friendly match against Switzerland at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on Saturday.

Having won a significant trophy in March, El Tri are aiming to build momentum as their calendar year progresses. Meanwhile, Switzerland has been engaged in a couple of preparatory matches as they gear up for the World Cup qualifiers later this year.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Mexico and Switzerland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN, FOX Deportes and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mexico vs Switzerland kick-off time

The international friendly match between Mexico and Switzerland will be played at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, June 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

Mexico are likely to maintain the majority of their starting lineup that led to their Nations League victory in March. As such, Edson Alvarez's below-par season with West Ham United in the Premier League is likely to be overlooked.

Elsewhere, Fulham's Raul Jimenez and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan are expected to keep their places in the XI.

Switzerland team news

Zeki Amoundi, who was key to their Nations League performance last year with three goals, is ruled out due to an injury he picked up in May while playing for Benfica.

Adding to their challenges, Aurele Amenda, the centre-back from Eintracht Frankfurt, is also sidelined with a knee injury sustained last month in the Bundesliga.

On a positive note, it looks like Gregor Kobel from Borussia Dortmund is set to take over from Yvon Mvogo in goal this weekend, having been rested during their recent win against Luxembourg.

