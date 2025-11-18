How to watch today's Mexico vs Paraguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mexico will meet Paraguay for an international friendly at Alamodome on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to gain some momentum as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup - with Mexico as co-hosts and Los Guaraníes marking their return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mexico vs Paraguay kick-off time

The international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay will be played at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Mexico team news

Edson Alvarez played a crucial role in securing a clean sheet against Uruguay, and he is expected to partner with Erick Sanchez and Marcel Ruiz in the middle.

Teenager Gilberto Mora is a doubt due to a hand injury. So Hirving Lozano and Roberto Alvarado are expected to support Raul Jimenez in the final third.

Paraguay team news

Defender Omar Alderete was sent off for violent conduct during the 2-1 friendly loss to USA at the weekend, despite not playing due to a concussion.

Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso are likely to be paired at center-back, with Juan Jose Caceres and Blas Riveros as the two full-backs.

Given Antonio Sanabria's minor calf issue, Alex Arce could partner Julio Enciso up front.

