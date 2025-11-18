+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Friendlies
team-logoMexico
team-logoParaguay
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Mexico vs Paraguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico will meet Paraguay for an international friendly at Alamodome on Tuesday.

Both sides will be looking to gain some momentum as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 World Cup - with Mexico as co-hosts and Los Guaraníes marking their return to the tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

UnivisionWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Univision, FOX Deportes, Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs Paraguay kick-off time

crest
Friendlies - Friendlies

The international friendly match between Mexico and Paraguay will be played at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico vs Paraguay lineups

MexicoHome team crest

4-1-2-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestPAR
1
L. Malagon
4
E. Alvarez
15
I. Reyes
19
J. Orozco
20
M. Chavez
6
E. Lira
11
G. Mora
14
M. Ruiz
9
R. Jimenez
17
O. Pineda
21
J. Ruvalcaba
12
O. Gill
24
A. Sandez
2
G. Velazquez
13
A. Benitez
5
A. Duarte
8
D. Gomez
7
R. Sosa
23
M. Galarza
20
B. Ojeda
10
M. Almiron
9
A. Sanabria

4-2-3-1

PARAway team crest

MEX
-Line up

Substitutes

PAR
-Line up

Substitutes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Mexico team news

Edson Alvarez played a crucial role in securing a clean sheet against Uruguay, and he is expected to partner with Erick Sanchez and Marcel Ruiz in the middle.

Teenager Gilberto Mora is a doubt due to a hand injury. So Hirving Lozano and Roberto Alvarado are expected to support Raul Jimenez in the final third.

Paraguay team news

Defender Omar Alderete was sent off for violent conduct during the 2-1 friendly loss to USA at the weekend, despite not playing due to a concussion.

Gustavo Gomez and Junior Alonso are likely to be paired at center-back, with Juan Jose Caceres and Blas Riveros as the two full-backs.

Given Antonio Sanabria's minor calf issue, Alex Arce could partner Julio Enciso up front.

Form

MEX
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MEX

Last 5 matches

PAR

4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

9

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement