How to watch today's Mexico U20 vs Denmark U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Mexico U20 and Denmark U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Former Toulon Tournament champions Mexico U20 will face Denmark U20 at Stade Parsemain on Wednesday.

El Tri have won the tournament once in 2012, the same year they would win the 2012 Olympic Gold. Meanwhile, Denmark's best performance in the tournament history was a runners-up finish in 2010, after which the Danes have returned for the second appearance in the tournament.

Mexico U20 vs Denmark U20 kick-off time

The Toulon Tournament match between Mexico U20 and Denmark U20 will be played at Stade Parsemain in Fos-sur-Mer, France.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Wednesday, June 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico U20 team news

Nineteen-year-old Stephano Carrillo, who signed for Dutch side Feyenoord Rotterdam and is touted as Santiago Gimenez's successor, is promising in the number 9 position. Cercle Bruges' Heriberto Jurado will be set to impress on the wings.

Denmark U20 team news

Among the star names in the squad, Chido Obi plays for Manchester United, while Oliver Ross is another player to watch in midfield. Forward/winger Valdemar Byskov has also become a regular in the Danish U20 national team.

