How to watch today's Mexico U20 vs Congo U20 Maurice Revello Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Maurice Revello Tournament match between Mexico U20 and Congo U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mexico U20 and Congo U20, the bottom two sides in Group B, will face off in a 2025 Maurice Revello Tournament tie at Stade de Lattre de Tassigny on Tuesday.

After losing on penalties against Denmark in their opening game, Mexico emerged on top in the shootout against Japan last Saturday. So, along with an extra point for winning on penalties, El Tri are third in the group with three points, while tournament newcomers Congo are bottom after their losses against Japan and Denmark.

How to watch Mexico U20 vs Congo U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Maurice Revello Tournament match between Mexico U20 and Congo U20 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FOX Deportes.

Mexico U20 vs Congo U20 kick-off time

The Maurice Revello Tournament match between Mexico U20 and Congo U20 will be played at Stade de Lattre de Tassigny in Aubagne, France.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico U20 team news

Hugo Camberos found the net against Japan to take the game to penalties, and scored the decisive goal in the tie-breaker.

Yael Padilla, Heriberto Jurado and Tahiel Jimenez also scored in the penalty shootout.

Congo U20 team news

Breyton Fougeu replaced Destin Banzouzi alongside Noah Le Bret from the first whistle last time out. So it will remain between the trio to lead the attack.

Yann Batola would feature in goal again, with Cesar Obongo, Ken Koumous and Jeremy Mounsesse the mainstays at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MEX Last match COG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Mexico U20 3 - 0 Congo U20 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

