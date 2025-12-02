+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
DFB-Pokal
team-logoBorussia Moenchengladbach
Borussia-Park
team-logoSt. Pauli
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the DFB-Pokal match between Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will battle for a spot in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals when the two sides clash at Borussia-Park on Tuesday.

Die Fohlen defeated Karlsruher SC 3-1 in the second round games played in October, while St Pauli took their tie against TSG Hoffenheim before triumphing on penalties after drawing 2-2 after extra time. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN SelectWatch here

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal round of 16 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN Select.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli kick-off time

crest
DFB-Pokal - DFB Pokal
Borussia-Park

The DFB-Pokal round of 16 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will be played at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, December 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Moenchengladbach vs St. Pauli Probable lineups

Borussia MoenchengladbachHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestFCP
33
M. Nicolas
29
J. Scally
4
K. Diks
30
N. Elvedi
27
R. Reitz
26
L. Ullrich
13
G. Reyna
6
Y. Engelhardt
17
J. Castrop
15
H. Tabakovic
9
F. Honorat
1
B. Voll
5
H. Wahl
8
E. Smith
3
K. Mets
7
J. Irvine
11
A. Pyrka
6
J. Sands
16
J. Fujita
21
L. Ritzka
28
M. Pereira Lage
19
M. Kaars

3-5-2

FCPAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Polanski

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Blessin

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Rotations will be expected, but the likes of Nico Elvedi and Rocco Reitz could keep their place in the XI. Marvin Friedrich could join Elvedi and Joe Scally at the back, with Kevin Diks moving to the bench.

Up front, Tim Kleindienst is likely to replace Haris Tabakovic, while winger Nathan N'Goumou is among the injured lot.

St Pauli team news

Ben Voll, who started in the previous round, is expected to remain in goal on Tuesday.  Adam Dzwigala will be part of the back three, with Connor Metcalfe playing in the midfield.

Marwin Schmitz, David Nemeth and Andreas Hountondji are all unavailable due to injury.

Form

BMG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FCP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BMG

Last 5 matches

FCP

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

