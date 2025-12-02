How to watch today's Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli DFB Pokal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will battle for a spot in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals when the two sides clash at Borussia-Park on Tuesday.

Die Fohlen defeated Karlsruher SC 3-1 in the second round games played in October, while St Pauli took their tie against TSG Hoffenheim before triumphing on penalties after drawing 2-2 after extra time.

How to watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the DFB-Pokal round of 16 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will be available to watch and stream online live on ESPN Select.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Borussia Monchengladbach vs St Pauli kick-off time

The DFB-Pokal round of 16 match between Borussia Monchengladbach and St Pauli will be played at Borussia-Park in Monchengladbach, Germany.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, December 2, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Monchengladbach team news

Rotations will be expected, but the likes of Nico Elvedi and Rocco Reitz could keep their place in the XI. Marvin Friedrich could join Elvedi and Joe Scally at the back, with Kevin Diks moving to the bench.

Up front, Tim Kleindienst is likely to replace Haris Tabakovic, while winger Nathan N'Goumou is among the injured lot.

St Pauli team news

Ben Voll, who started in the previous round, is expected to remain in goal on Tuesday. Adam Dzwigala will be part of the back three, with Connor Metcalfe playing in the midfield.

Marwin Schmitz, David Nemeth and Andreas Hountondji are all unavailable due to injury.

