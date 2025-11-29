+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoMarseille
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logoToulouse
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Marseille vs Toulouse Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Toulouse, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Second on the Ligue 1 standings table, Marseille will be looking to close the gap between leaders PSG when Roberto De Zerbi's men face Toulouse at Orange Velodrome on Saturday.

The hosts are unbeaten at home this term and picked up a 5-1 victory at Nice in their previous league outing, while Toulouse are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Angers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Marseille vs Toulouse online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Toulouse will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Marseille vs Toulouse kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stade Orange Velodrome

The Ligue 1 match between Marseille and Toulouse will be played at Orange Velodrome in Marseille, France.

It will kick off at 12:05 pm PT / 3:05 pm ET on Saturday, November 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Marseille vs Toulouse lineups

4-2-3-1

3-4-2-1

1
G. Rulli
28
B. Pavard
21
N. Aguerd
22
T. Weah
33
Emerson
8
A. Gomes
23
P. Hoejbjerg
14
I. Paixao
26
B. Nadir
10
M. Greenwood
97
P. Aubameyang
1
G. Restes
4
C. Cresswell
2
R. Nicolaisen
3
M. McKenzie
24
D. Methalie
9
F. Magri
45
A. Vossah
15
A. Doennum
23
C. Casseres Jr.
19
D. Sidibe
20
Emersonn

3-4-2-1

TFCAway team crest

  • R. De Zerbi

  • C. Martinez

Marseille team news

Dealing with injury concerns, Ruben Blanco, Amine Gouiri, Michael Murillo, Nayef Aguerd and Hamed Traore may be unavailable for the match.

Mason Greenwood will look to add to his 10 Ligue 1 goals this season, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Igor Paixao and Timothy Weah remain the other main figures in attack.

Toulouse team news

As for the visitors, Mario Sauer, Abu Francis and Niklas Schmidt would miss out with their respective injury issues.

Aron Donnum was one of the two changes in the game against Angers, but will be suspended this weekend on account of a two-match suspension.

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

OM

Last 5 matches

TFC

3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

11

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

