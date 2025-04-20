How to watch today's Manchester United vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After an epic come-back win against Lyon to seal their spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Manchester United return to Premier League action when they welcome Wolves to Old Trafford on Sunday.

In the English top flight, both Wolves and the Red Devils languish in the bottom half of the standings table. United were subjected to a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United in their previous league game, while Vitor Pereira's men aim to extend their unbeaten run to six games after picking up four wins on the spin.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester United vs Wolves kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Old Trafford

The Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolves will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

United boss will remain without the likes of Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Toby Collyer and Ayden Heaven.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui and Victor Lindelof are expected to be available for selection despite being taken off at half-time on Thursday, with Harry Amass and Christian Eriksen looking to join Lindelof as part of Amorim's possible set of rotations.

Wolves team news

Pereira will not be able to call upon the services of Enso Gonzalez, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Leon Chiwome, Pedro Lima, Sasa Kalajdzic and Yerson Mosquera due to injury concerns, but Matt Doherty could shake off a knock.

Matheus Cunha could be counted among those to start at Old Trafford after the Brazilian returned from a ban as a substitute in the 4-2 win against Tottenham last weekend, with the rest of the squad likely to remain the same.

