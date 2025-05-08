How to watch today's Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Europa League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final when they face Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils will only need to finish the job after picking up a 3-0 win at San Mames Barria in the opening leg of the semi-finals last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League semi-final match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Old Trafford

The Europa League semi-final match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United team news

While Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer would need once-overs ahead of kick-off, Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven are all unavailable for selection here.

Chido Obi-Martin is ineligible to play in the Europa League after he became the youngest Man United player to start a game in the Premier League, with Rasmus Hojlund in line to return up front. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will feature as the aides in attack.

With Victor Lindelof likely to start on the right side of the back-three, either Noussair Mazraoui or Amad Diallo should be deployed as the right wing-back.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Defender Dani Vivian will be suspended on account of his sending off in the first leg, so Aitor Paredes could slot in alongside and Yeray Alvarez.

Right full-back and skipper Oscar De Marcos, besides attackers Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet are doubts for the game, while Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will be raring for starts in the final third with either Maroan Sannadi or Gorka Guruzeta leading the line.

Andoni Gorosabel will stand by in case De Marcos fails his fitness test.

