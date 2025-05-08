+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Old Trafford
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao Europa League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Europa LeagueManchester UnitedAthletic ClubManchester United vs Athletic Club

How to watch the Europa League match between Manchester United and Athletic Club, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final when they face Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford on Thursday.

The Red Devils will only need to finish the job after picking up a 3-0 win at San Mames Barria in the opening leg of the semi-finals last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League semi-final match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

Manchester United vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage
Old Trafford

The Europa League semi-final match between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester United vs Athletic Club Probable lineups

Manchester UnitedHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestATH
24
A. Onana
5
H. Maguire
3
N. Mazraoui
15
L. Yoro
13
P. Dorgu
25
M. Ugarte
16
A. Diallo
17
A. Garnacho
8
B. Fernandes
18
Casemiro
9
R. Hoejlund
13
J. Agirrezabala
5
Y. Alvarez
4
A. Paredes
17
Y. Berchiche
18
O. de Marcos
23
M. Jauregizar
16
I. Ruiz de Galarreta
11
A. Djalo
7
A. Berenguer
20
U. Gomez
21
M. Sannadi

4-2-3-1

ATHAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Valverde

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester United team news

While Matthijs de Ligt and Toby Collyer would need once-overs ahead of kick-off, Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven are all unavailable for selection here.

Chido Obi-Martin is ineligible to play in the Europa League after he became the youngest Man United player to start a game in the Premier League, with Rasmus Hojlund in line to return up front. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will feature as the aides in attack.

With Victor Lindelof likely to start on the right side of the back-three, either Noussair Mazraoui or Amad Diallo should be deployed as the right wing-back.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Defender Dani Vivian will be suspended on account of his sending off in the first leg, so Aitor Paredes could slot in alongside and Yeray Alvarez.

Right full-back and skipper Oscar De Marcos, besides attackers Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet are doubts for the game, while Inaki Williams and Alex Berenguer will be raring for starts in the final third with either Maroan Sannadi or Gorka Guruzeta leading the line.

Andoni Gorosabel will stand by in case De Marcos fails his fitness test.

Form

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

MUN

Last 4 matches

ATH

1

Win

1

Draw

2

Wins

7

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

