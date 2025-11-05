+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoBorussia Dortmund
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A fierce Champions League contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund is set to take center stage at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have accumulated seven points from three matches so far, but BVB is comparatively ranked one place higher in the 36-team league-phase standings due to a slightly superior goal difference.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Etihad Stadium

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund lineups

Manchester CityHome team crest

4-1-4-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestBVB
25
G. Donnarumma
33
N. O'Reilly
27
M. Nunes
5
J. Stones
24
J. Gvardiol
26
Savinho
11
J. Doku
14
N. Gonzalez
4
T. Reijnders
47
P. Foden
9
C
Erling Haaland
1
G. Kobel
5
R. Bensebaini
3
W. Anton
4
C
N. Schlotterbeck
8
F. Nmecha
20
M. Sabitzer
27
K. Adeyemi
14
M. Beier
26
J. Ryerson
24
D. Svensson
9
S. Guirassy

3-4-2-1

BVBAway team crest

MCI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Guardiola

BVB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Mateo Kovacic seems like the only injury concern, as both Erling Haaland and Rodri were available for City's win over Bournemouth despite previous concerns.

Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva is one yellow card away from a European ban.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule remain sidelined with a muscular problem and a toe injury, respectively.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck is available again after his injury. Julien Duranville has returned to training with the club's Under-23s as he recovers from a shoulder issue.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

BVB

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

6

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

