How to watch today's Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A fierce Champions League contest between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund is set to take center stage at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Both teams have accumulated seven points from three matches so far, but BVB is comparatively ranked one place higher in the 36-team league-phase standings due to a slightly superior goal difference.

How to watch Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Etihad Stadium

The Champions League match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Mateo Kovacic seems like the only injury concern, as both Erling Haaland and Rodri were available for City's win over Bournemouth despite previous concerns.

Elsewhere, Bernardo Silva is one yellow card away from a European ban.

Borussia Dortmund team news

Julian Brandt and Niklas Sule remain sidelined with a muscular problem and a toe injury, respectively.

However, Nico Schlotterbeck is available again after his injury. Julien Duranville has returned to training with the club's Under-23s as he recovers from a shoulder issue.

