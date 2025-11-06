How to watch today's Malmo vs Panathinaikos Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Malmo will play against Panathinaikos at Eleda Stadion in a crucial Europa League match on Thursday.

The Blue Ones are well within the last quarter of the league-phase standings table, while Panathinaikos are in a slightly better position as the Greek side have at least one win from their opening three games in direct comparison.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Malmo vs Panathinaikos online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Malmo andPanathinaikos will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Malmo vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Eleda Stadion

The Europa League match between Malmo and Panathinaikos will be played at Eleda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Malmo team news

Pontus Jansson and Colin Rosler will look to keep their place at the back, with Oscar Lewicki likely to be involved in the engine room.

In attack, Daniel Gudjohnsen remains suspended following his red card against Viktoria Plzen, allowing Emmanuel Ekong another start up front.

Panathinaikos team news

Facundo Pellistri is among the key players out injured, so Tete will be expected to feature on the right flank.

Pedro Chirivella, Manolis Siopis and Adam Gnezda Cerin would be deployed in the middle, with Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Ahmed Touba at the heart of the defense.

