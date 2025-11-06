+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
Malmoe FF
Eleda Stadion
Panathinaikos
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Malmo vs Panathinaikos Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Malmo and Panathinaikos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Malmo will play against Panathinaikos at Eleda Stadion in a crucial Europa League match on Thursday.

The Blue Ones are well within the last quarter of the league-phase standings table, while Panathinaikos are in a slightly better position as the Greek side have at least one win from their opening three games in direct comparison. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more. 

How to watch Malmo vs Panathinaikos online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+
ViX

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Malmo andPanathinaikos will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Malmo vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League
Eleda Stadion

The Europa League match between Malmo and Panathinaikos will be played at Eleda Stadion in Malmo, Sweden.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Malmoe FF vs Panathinaikos lineups

Malmoe FF

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

PAO
33
M. Ellborg
18
P. Jansson
25
Busanello
17
J. Stryger Larsen
5
A. Djuric
7
O. Rosengren
40
K. Busuladzic
37
A. Skogmar
11
E. Ekong
38
H. Bolin
29
S. Haksabanovic
40
A. Lafont
5
A. Touba
27
G. Kotsiras
77
G. Kyriakopoulos
14
E. Palmer-Brown
6
M. Siopis
4
P. Chirivella
31
F. Djuricic
19
K. Swiderski
9
A. Zaroury
10
Tete

4-3-3

PAO

MAL
Malmo team news

Pontus Jansson and Colin Rosler will look to keep their place at the back, with Oscar Lewicki likely to be involved in the engine room.

In attack, Daniel Gudjohnsen remains suspended following his red card against Viktoria Plzen, allowing Emmanuel Ekong another start up front.

Panathinaikos team news

Facundo Pellistri is among the key players out injured, so Tete will be expected to feature on the right flank.

Pedro Chirivella, Manolis Siopis and Adam Gnezda Cerin would be deployed in the middle, with Sverrir Ingi Ingason and Ahmed Touba at the heart of the defense.

