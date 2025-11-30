+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Ligue 1
team-logoLyon
Groupama Stadium
team-logoNantes
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Lyon vs Nantes Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Nantes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lyon and Nantes will have their own ambitions when they go head-to-head in Sunday's Ligue 1 fixture at Groupama Stadium.

While the hosts look to reclaim their place in the top-five, Nantes continue their battle to stay out of the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lyon vs Nantes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Nantes will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Lyon vs Nantes kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Groupama Stadium

The Ligue 1 match between Lyon and Nantes will be played at Groupama Stadium in Décines-Charpieu, France.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lyon vs Nantes lineups

LyonHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestFCN
1
D. Greif
3
N. Tagliafico
19
M. Niakhate
6
T. Tessmann
39
M. de Carvalho
16
Abner
23
T. Morton
33
H. Hateboer
10
P. Sulc
20
M. Satriano
8
C
C. Tolisso
1
A. Lopes
78
T. Tati
3
N. Cozza
6
C. Awaziem
98
C
K. Amian
5
H. Kwon
80
J. Mwanga
8
J. Lepenant
19
Y. El Arabi
10
M. Abline
15
M. Lahdo

4-3-3

FCNAway team crest

OL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Maciel

FCN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Castro

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Lyon team news

Lyon will have several key players unavailable. Orel Mangala and Ernest Nuamah are sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries. Malick Fofana and Ruben Kluivert will miss the game due to ankle problems.

Clinton Mata and Rachid Ghezzal are also facing potential absences due to hamstring strains.

However, Nicolas Tagliafico and Tyler Morton are back from their bans.

Nantes team news

As for Nantes, Francis Coquelin is expected to miss the match due to a sore hamstring. Louis Leroux remains doubtful to return from a leg injury.

Additionally, AZ Alkmaar loanee Mayckel Lahdo is questionable after he suffered a shoulder injury in the club's previous game against Lorient.

Form

OL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

FCN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

OL

Last 5 matches

FCN

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

7

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

