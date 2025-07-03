How to watch today's Loudoun United vs Orange County SC USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Loudoun United and Orange County SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Thursday, Segra Field will host the USL Championship tie between Loudoun United and Orange County SC.

Ryan Martin's side are third on the Eastern Conference standings table with 25 points after 13 games, while the visitors are currently ninth in the East with 16 points from 12 games.

Loudoun United picked up a penalty kicks win against Charlotte Independence in Group 5 of the USL Cup, while Orange County defeated Sacramento Republic 1-0 in Group 1 at the same tournament over the last weekend.

How to watch Loudoun United vs Orange County SC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Loudoun United and Orange County SC will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Loudoun United vs Orange County SC kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Loudoun United and Orange County SC will be played at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Thursday, July 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Loudoun United team news

Egyptian forward Abdellatif Aboukoura will aim to score in his third straight game, likely to be joined by Florian Valot in the final third.

With Yanis Leerman suspended on account of his red card in the hosts' previous USL Championship game against Louisville, Joshua Erlandson could slot in at the back on Thursday.

Orange County SC team news

Ethan Zubak will be set to replace Cheick Kone up front, while Colin Shutler would reclaim his spot from Tetsuya Kadono in between the sticks.

Meanwhile, captain Tom Brewitt, apart from the likes of Vuk Latinovich, Kyle Scott and Ousmane Sylla, are likely to keep their own places in the XI from the Sacramento win.

