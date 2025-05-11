How to watch today's Liverpool vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After faltering in the Champions League semi-finals, Arsenal will be looking to secure a Premier League top-four finish when they take on already-crowned English champions Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds are 15 points clear at the summit despite being subjected to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Chelsea last time out, while the second-placed Gunners suffered a 1-2 defeat against Bournemouth in their previous league encounter.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Peacock Premium, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Liverpool vs Arsenal kick-off time

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, May 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Conor Bradley is expected to start ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, as Joe Gomez continues to nurse a hamstring problem. Elsewhere, Tyler Morton is ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Virgil van Dijk could be joined by Ibrahima Konate at central defense, with Mohamed Salah involved in attack once again.

Arsenal team news

Riccardo Calafiori and Jorginho marked their returns from injury against PSG in the midweek. However, Myles Lewis-Skelly is likely to keep his place ahead of Calafiori at left-back, while Jorginho was an unused substitute.

Jurrien Timber could be replaced by Ben White in the back four, while Martin Odegaard may be in line for a recall to the XI.

On the injury front, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Magalhaes, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kai Havertz all remain unavailable for selection.

