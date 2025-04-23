How to watch today's Libertad vs Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Sao Paulo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brazil's Sao Paulo will aim to climb atop Group D of Copa Libertadores when they take on Libertad at Estadio La Huerta on Wednesday.

In their previous group games, Soberano recorded a 2-2 draw with Alianza Lima, while the Paraguayan outfit boasts a perfect record following wins against Alianza Lima and Talleres de Cordoba.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Libertad vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Sao Paulo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Libertad vs Sao Paulo kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Sao Paulo will be played at Estadio La Huerta in Asuncion, Paraguay.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, April 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Libertad team news

Gumarelo head coach Sergio Aquino seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

With Rodrigo Morinigo looking to record his third straight clean sheet at the Copa, centre-forward Roque Santa Cruz will be supported by Marcelo Fernandez, Ivan Franco and Lorenzo Melgarejo in the final third.

Sao Paulo team news

Manager Luis Zubeldia has a handful of injury woes to deal with, as Oscar, Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Moura, Luiz Gustavo, Pablo Maia and Robert Arboleda are all expected to miss out with their respective concerns.

Ferreirinha will be involved in midfield alongside Luciano, Lucas Ferreira. In Calleri's absence up front, Andre Silva is likely to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

LIB Last 2 matches SAP 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Libertad 2 - 0 Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo 1 - 0 Libertad 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

Useful links