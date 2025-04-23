How to watch today's Libertad vs Sao Paulo Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Brazil's Sao Paulo will aim to climb atop Group D of Copa Libertadores when they take on Libertad at Estadio La Huerta on Wednesday.
In their previous group games, Soberano recorded a 2-2 draw with Alianza Lima, while the Paraguayan outfit boasts a perfect record following wins against Alianza Lima and Talleres de Cordoba.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Libertad vs Sao Paulo online - TV channels & live streams
|Fubo
|Watch here
|DirecTV Stream
|Watch here
|Fanatiz
|Watch here
|beIN SPORTS
|Watch here
|beIN SPORTS Connect
|Watch here
|Amazon Prime Video
|Watch here
|Tubi
|Watch here
In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Sao Paulo will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Libertad vs Sao Paulo kick-off time
The Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and Sao Paulo will be played at Estadio La Huerta in Asuncion, Paraguay.
It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, April 23, in the US.
Team news & squads
Libertad team news
Gumarelo head coach Sergio Aquino seems to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.
With Rodrigo Morinigo looking to record his third straight clean sheet at the Copa, centre-forward Roque Santa Cruz will be supported by Marcelo Fernandez, Ivan Franco and Lorenzo Melgarejo in the final third.
Sao Paulo team news
Manager Luis Zubeldia has a handful of injury woes to deal with, as Oscar, Jonathan Calleri, Lucas Moura, Luiz Gustavo, Pablo Maia and Robert Arboleda are all expected to miss out with their respective concerns.
Ferreirinha will be involved in midfield alongside Luciano, Lucas Ferreira. In Calleri's absence up front, Andre Silva is likely to lead the line.