How to watch today's Leon vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will kick off their 2025-26 Liga MX Apertura in a matchday two fixture against Leon at Estadio Nou Camp on Saturday.

The hosts were beaten 1-0 at the same venue by Atletico San Luis last Sunday, while Chivas' matchday one game against Tigres has been rescheduled to September 17 due to the ongoing renovation of Estadio Akron.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leon vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leon vs Chivas kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Nou Camp

The Liga MX match between Leon and Chivas will be played at Estadio Leon (unofficially known as Nou Camp) in Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Leon team news

As Alfonso Blanco is doubtful with a wrist injury, America-owned Oscar Jimenez is likely to start in goal.

While the likes of Jhonder Cadiz and Stiven Mendoza took a transfer to Athletico Paranaense and Pachuca, respectively, James Rodriguez could up up for a start up in the final third after the Colombian replaced Carlos Cisneros in the San Luis loss.

Ettson Ayon is set to keep his place up front.

Chivas team news

Javier Hernandez and Leonardo Sepulveda are unlikely to be available for selection due to their own concerns, and among the winter signings, Miguel Tapias is doubtful with a thigh problem.

Cade Cowell is a contender to start ahead of either Teun Wilke or Yael Padille, alongside Alan Pulido up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links