How to watch today's Birmingham Legion vs Sacramento Republic USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion and Sacramento Republic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Birmingham Legion have no time to dwell on last weekend's loss at Louisville, as they get set to host Sacramento Republic in Wednesday's USL Championship game at Protective Stadium.

While the Legion have been subjected to back-to-back defeats against Louisville City and Indy Eleven in the Eastern Conference, the Quails are also coming off an unbeaten run of two games after Saturday's goalless draw with San Antonio in the West.

How to watch Birmingham Legion vs Sacramento Republic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion and Sacramento Republic will be available to watch and stream online live through .

Birmingham Legion vs Sacramento Republic kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Birmingham Legion and Sacramento Republic will be played at the Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, June 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Birmingham Legion team news

Legion coach Mark Briggs will face his former side for the first time after a five-season tenure in Sacramento.

Returning from an injury, AJ Paterson is likely to join Phanuel Kavita in the back-three that is expected to be completed by Jake Rufe.

Ronaldo Damus was among the scorers last time out and will continue in attack.

Sacramento Republic team news

As the side has allowed just two goals in league play since May, goalkeeper Danny Vitiello will look for another clean sheet, backed by a defensive line that includes Jared Timmer, Freddy Kleemann and Lee Desmond.

Having called for changes in personnel in the final third in recent games, it is to be seen if Sacramento boss Neill Collins opts for a three-man attack after Sebastian Herrera and Cristian Parano led the line against San Antonio.

