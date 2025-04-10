How to watch today's Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea make the trip to the Polish capital for their Conference League quarter-finals first leg game against Legia Warsaw on Thursday.

Fighting for a top-four finish in the Premier League, Enzo Maresca's Blues can consider themselves as favorites in the European competition.

Legia is hosting the opening leg in order to avoid a scheduling conflict in the same city as Tottenham face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

How to watch Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League quarter-final match between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Legia Warsaw vs Chelsea kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Polish Army

The Conference League quarter-final match between Legia Warsaw and Chelsea will be played at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozefa Pilsudskiego in Warsaw, Poland.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, April 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Legia Warsaw team news

Manager Goncalo Feio could continue without Marc Gual and Bartosz Kapustka, while defenders Jan Ziolkowski and Artur Jedrzejczyk will be suspended for the tie. On the other hand, Steve Kapuadi returns from a ban of his own.

Ever since missing the round of 16 second-leg game against Molde, Luquinhas has made a strong comeback, looking in his third straight game.

Chelsea team news

Maresca is expected to hand recalls to the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Cucurella, Levi Colwill and Pedro Neto.

Wesley Fofana is ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, joined by Romeo Lavia, who is not registered for the Conference League by Chelsea, while Mykhailo Mudryk is available for selection after serving a domestic ban.

