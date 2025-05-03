How to watch today's Lecce vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will seek to go six points clear atop the Serie A standings table when they take on Lecce at Stadio Via del mare on Saturday.

While Gli Azurri have secured their place in next season's Champions League, the hosts find themselves on the edge of the relegation zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Lecce vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Lecce and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Lecce vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del Mare

The Serie A match between Lecce and Napoli will be played at Stadio Ettore Giardiniero - Via del mare in Lecce, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, May 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Nikola Krstovic and Medon Berisha are back from their respective bans, while Gaby Jean and Filip Marchwinski remain sidelined with ACL injuries.

With Krstovic back in contention, the club's top scorer should replace Ante Rebic up front, while Berisha will push for a start in midfield.

Napoli team news

Defender Alessandro Buongiorno could miss the rest of the season with a thigh injury, and with Juan Jesus also ruled out, Rafa Marin is in line for a start alongside Amir Rrahmani.

Scott McTominay will continue to join Matteo Politano and Romelu Lukaku up front, while Leonardo Spinazzola is expected to cover for injured winger David Neres once again.

